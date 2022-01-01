FIRST ALERT Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Earlier in the day we saw a few scattered showers but many locations are now dry and should stay dry past midnight. Lows tonight will be in the 60s and highs for your New Year’s Day will be well above-average once again in the upper 70s/low80s. Winds will be between 10-15 mph tomorrow with gusts near 25 mph. It will be even breezier Sunday with winds between 15-20 mph and gusts near 30 mph. A Lake Wind Advisory may be issued.

Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday bringing us the chance for thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We have issued a First Alert for the entire CSRA for Sunday as well, due to the forecasted intensity of this front and the potential for severe weather yet again. The greatest threats look to be high gusty winds and heavy rainfall which could cause minor flooding issues.

The timing of this this front looks to be in the late morning to afternoon. We’ll be keeping an eye on how this front develops and will likely be tweaking the timing as this system gets closer to the CSRA. As of this evening the Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire viewing area under a level 1 Marginal Risk for strong to severe storms.

Monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. (WRDW)

After the front clears the region a big cool down is expected with morning and afternoon temperatures BELOW average! We’ll be waking up Monday with temps in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s.

