Crews respond to serious traffic accident in North Augusta

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A serious traffic accident was reported Friday night in North Augusta.

Dispatchers said the wreck was reported at 9:31 p.m.

Witnesses said a large contingent of law enforcement and other first responders was still on the scene after 11 p.m. and a road was blocked off in an area behind B.J.’s County Buffet, which in the 600 block of East Martintown Road.

Old Edgefield Road runs behind the restaurant.

