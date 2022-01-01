Advertisement

Community steps up to help Buona Caffe after break-in

By Will Volk
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 6:36 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Buona Caffe’s location on Central Ave. had a window busted out earlier this week, but the community rallied around this coffee staple.

Running a coffee shop keeps you busy.

“There’s just always something to do,” said co-owner Pat Curry.

Why does she do it? Because she loves seeing and talking to this community.

This week, some conversations with her customers have been about their smashed window.

“We found the rock, and I was like, how in the world did they throw this little rock hard enough to shatter this whole window?” she told some of her customers.

At first, she wasn’t sure about sharing it on social media.

“Do we really want to post something about something that unpleasant?” she wondered.

They did. They figured - people will find out anyway when they come by. They didn’t expect what happened next.

Even with his company closed, Devin Morris still came in to help.

“This is somebody, he’s off for Christmas week, his company’s closed, and he’s like hey, I can take care of this for you,” Curry said.

He fixed the window that day.

“So that was just.... very grateful, very humbled,” said Curry.

For her, it feels so good to know the community she loves so much loves her too.

She does not know who is responsible for the break-in, but they have filed a police report.

She says it looks like nothing was taken.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
The school year has now fully begun in Richmond County.
Richmond, Columbia counties reveal back-to-school plans amid surge
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman suspected of theft at a Kroger in...
Theft suspect makes off with Kroger clerk’s purse
Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie Holland. Later...
Authorities say Ga. mother sex trafficked slain child

Latest News

Community steps up to help Buona Caffe after break-in
Community steps up to help Buona Caffe after break-in
Car accident generic
Crews respond to serious traffic accident in North Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office
1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say
Gold Cross EMS
With ambulances stretched thin, it’s key to know when to call