Community steps up to help Buona Caffe after break-in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Buona Caffe’s location on Central Ave. had a window busted out earlier this week, but the community rallied around this coffee staple.

Running a coffee shop keeps you busy.

“There’s just always something to do,” said co-owner Pat Curry.

Why does she do it? Because she loves seeing and talking to this community.

This week, some conversations with her customers have been about their smashed window.

“We found the rock, and I was like, how in the world did they throw this little rock hard enough to shatter this whole window?” she told some of her customers.

At first, she wasn’t sure about sharing it on social media.

“Do we really want to post something about something that unpleasant?” she wondered.

They did. They figured - people will find out anyway when they come by. They didn’t expect what happened next.

Even with his company closed, Devin Morris still came in to help.

“This is somebody, he’s off for Christmas week, his company’s closed, and he’s like hey, I can take care of this for you,” Curry said.

He fixed the window that day.

“So that was just.... very grateful, very humbled,” said Curry.

For her, it feels so good to know the community she loves so much loves her too.

She does not know who is responsible for the break-in, but they have filed a police report.

She says it looks like nothing was taken.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.