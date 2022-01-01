Advertisement

1 injured, 1 arrested in Augusta shooting, deputies say

Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Richmond County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 11:32 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that happened on New Year’s Eve.

It was reported at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 3100 block of Ramsgate Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim with at least one gunshot wound to his head.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment and one female has been detained at this time, deputies said.

Investigators were on the scene around 11:30 p.m. and deputies said no further information would be released due to the active investigation.

