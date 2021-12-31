Advertisement

Woman in Decatur shot in leg after being forced to withdraw money from multiple ATMs

Decatur Police Department
Decatur Police Department((Source: Facebook))
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) — A woman was shot in the leg Thursday morning after being forced to drive to multiple ATMs in Decatur and withdraw money from her account.

According to the Decatur Police Department, the woman was approached in the 200 block of North Arcadia Avenue around 7:30 a.m. Dec. 30. She was forced to get into her vehicle at gunpoint by a young Black male and drive to several ATMs in the area.

When they reached the ATM in the 3400 block of Memorial Drive, the thief shot the woman in the leg and then ran away.

The woman was able to drive herself to a nearby hospital. Her injury is non-life-threatening.

The potential suspect is approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall and was wearing all black clothes and wearing a mask. He was also carrying a backpack.

If you have any information in this case, please contact the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 and remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
This slipper-wearing Georgia burglar was scared by their own reflection.
WATCH: Slipper-wearing Ga. burglar scared away by own reflection
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

Latest News

D’Leante Peterson
Have you seen this man wanted for aggravated assault?
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 31
A look at some viral digital moments of 2021
A look at some viral digital moments of 2021
Generic crash
One dead, another hospitalized after Barnwell County crash