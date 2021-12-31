What 2-state health experts say about celebrating New Year’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In muted celebrations overshadowed by the latest COVID surge, we’re saying good riddance to 2021 and ushering in 2022.

And with the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping across the region, caution is being urged.

“It’s out there. Be aware of it, but I personally wouldn’t cancel any plans,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, professor of medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases at the Medical College of Georgia.

Either way, local businesses are preparing for celebrations.

Both Joe’s Underground and Stay dusted off tables and stocked up on Champagne to welcome customers.

“It’s basically a casual masquerade, there’s no real dress code. You don’t have to show up in tuxes,” said Nicholas Marsala, general manager at Joe’s Underground in Augusta.

Also getting prepared on Friday was Amanda Watts at Stay. Social Tap & Table.

“We’re super excited about tonight,” she said. “We some food specials. We have a DJ coming.”

In the past week, local hospitals have seen their COVID inpatient totals double.

In a way, things are little bit similar to last year, but COVID isn’t stopping many events this time around.

So if you go out, doctors are urging you be safe and know that omicron is out there.

“For New Year’s Eve holiday or this coming weekend, if you have been vaccinated, you should be OK,” said MacArthur.

MacArthur says outdoors is the safer option for people and if you are indoors to consider wearing a mask whether or not you have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, health officials in South Carolina are sounding a more cautious note, urging people to stay home.

Dr. Brannon Traxler, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s director of public health, strongly encouraged residents to reconsider gathering in large crowds for New Year’s Eve, and instead find safe alternatives.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer warned Friday that going out to celebrate in crowded places, especially unmasked, will put people at high risk of being infected.

Instead, he said people should be social distancing, masking, and getting vaccinated. DHEC is recommended people be “maximally vaccinated,” meaning they receive the number of doses for which they are currently eligible.

“I think January’s going to be a very difficult month for South Carolina,” Simmer said. “We do not want people to panic. We do not want people to stop going about their daily lives, but they are going to have to make some changes, and to get through this, we’re all going to have to work together, accept the fact that we’re not going to be able to do certain things probably for the next few weeks that we might like to do that put ourselves and others at risk, and I’m very concerned.”

Traxler suggested virtual celebrations or a neighborhood countdown where everyone stands at their front door or porch.

“Please consider staying home for the New Year’s Eve celebrations so COVID-19 can’t impact you and the people that you love,” she said. “We know that this is not ideal, but neither are the times that we’re all living in.”

Some two-state residents say they’re either rethinking gathering with friends entirely for the holiday or scaling back their celebrations.

“Cause of COVID, I’m staying home with the family,” said Jose Guru said in Augusta.

In South Carolina, Kenneth Woodley feels the same.

“Definitely hitting home and it’s gotten me a little nervous, but it makes me really think about what it is that I touch and who I’m around every single day,” he said.

It’s personal for him, as his father was recently hospitalized with COVID. This is not the first infection that’s affected him personally. Because of that, he’ll be ringing in 2022 from the comfort of his home.

“I want to bring in the new year not spreading anything,” he said, “so I want to bring in the new year on a good foot.”

