Theft suspect makes off with Kroger clerk’s purse

Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman suspected of theft at a Kroger in...
Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman suspected of theft at a Kroger in Evans.((Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office))
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman suspected of theft at a Kroger in Evans.

Deputies say a clerk at Kroger had just finished her shift and placed her purse, a red leather Winnie the Pooh design, in a grocery cart near a self-checkout station at the Kroger store.

When the clerk noticed the purse was missing, she and a manager checked surveillance video and saw an unknown woman approach the cart and wrap the purse in a hoodie, before leaving the store.

Anyone with information about the incident, or that can identify the suspect in the photos, is asked to call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 541-2800.

