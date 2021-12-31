Advertisement

Start the New Year off right with a hike in any S.C. State Park((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina State Parks is hosting a series of hikes around the state on New Year’s Day.

Park officials say more than 40 ranger-led hikes will be held across the state on Saturday with parks offering events between a half-mile and three miles.

Here is a list of parks in the CSRA that are holding first-day hikes:

Aiken State Park in Windsor

Try the 1.5-mile Jungle Trail between 3 and 4 p.m.

Barnwell State Park in Blackville

Try the 1.5-mile Dogwood Trail between 1 and 2 p.m.

Hickory Knob State Resort Park in McCormick

Try the 2.5-mile Beaver Run trail from 9 to 11 a.m.

Redcliff Plantation SHS in Beech Island

Try the two-mile Redcliffe Trail from 3:5 to 5:30 p.m. A reservation is required for the optional rooftop visit and discussion for $5.

You can find a full list of participating parks here.

