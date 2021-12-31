Richmond County reveals back-to-school plans amid omicron surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County School System on Friday announced plans to return from winter break as scheduled.

District employees will return Monday, and students will return to school on Tuesday.

The school system will resume second semester operations with its mask requirement in place.

Masks continue to be required for students, staff, and visitors to all Richmond County School System facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status.

Superintendent Dr. Kenneth Bradshaw will work with the Georgia Department of Public Health, review Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and monitor COVID-19 conditions prior to making a recommendation regarding the mask requirement on Jan. 18.

Students and staff awaiting test results or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and follow the CDC and DPH guidance for quarantine. Staff should notify their supervisor and students/ families should notify the school.

As COVID-19 conditions in our community change and guidance from the CDC and DPH is updated, the Richmond County School System will update COVID-19 mitigation plans throughout the 2021–22 school year.

