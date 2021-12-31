Advertisement

One man injured after Lexington County officer-involved shooting

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - An officer-involved shooting injured one at a home in Lexington County.

The incident happened on Friday around 9 a.m. at a home on Old Barnwell Road.

Captain Adam Myrick with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were executing a search warrant when a man advanced toward them and brandished a knife. The man would not drop the knife and was shot in the upper body, according to Myrick.

Deputies rendered aid to the man and called EMS. The man was taken to a hospital to be treated, according to Myrick.

According to deputies, the man is expected to survive.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) will investigate the shooting, per standard procedure and policy, said Myrick.

This incident was the 40th officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in 2021. In 2020, there were 49 officer-involved shootings in South Carolina; 3 involved the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

