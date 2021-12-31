One dead, another hospitalized after Barnwell County crash

BARNWELL CO., S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a collision in Barnwell County Thursday afternoon.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the call around 4:45 p.m. for a crash on US Hwy 278 near Poplar Road.

There were two cars involved in the collision. Troopers say Javier Decor was driving a 2014 Dodge Charger eastbound on 278.

For reasons unknown at this time, Decor went offroad right and overcorrected, drove left to the center of Hwy 278, and struck a 2004 Honda van.

The driver of the Honda van was killed and pronounced dead on scene.

Troopers say Decor was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

