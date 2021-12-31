Local fans ready to cheer on Dawgs at the Orange Bowl

MIAMI, Fla. (WRDW/WAGT) - One thing we know about Dawg fans, have matchup. We traveled to Miami and caught up with some fans from Augusta.

Loving the Dawgs is a family affair for the Oldham family.

“Started going to the games with my mom and dad in 1976,” said Greg Oldham, a Dawgs fan.

Now, 45 years later he brings his own son to cheer on the Dawgs.

“Ever since I can remember,” he said. “Went to the rose bowl in 2017 and experienced that and now we’re doing the same at the Orange Bowl.”

And they’re hoping they’re the Dawgs good luck charm — again.

“It would be awesome to have the same experience and win the game and go to Indianapolis the next week,” he said. “I think we can go all the way this year.”

They feel this team is ready.

“We’ve been over at the team hotel and everyone is relaxed and confident,” said Oldham.

They’ve let down their hair a little, enjoyed South Beach, eaten a ton of good food, and squeezed in some practice reps – working to block out the outside noise.

“I think it took them three weeks or so just to get their mind right. But I think they’re there,” he said.

Nothing left to it but to do it.

