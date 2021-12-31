Advertisement

Kemp approves congressional, legislative redistricting maps

Georgia Legislature
Georgia Legislature(WRDW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed new maps for Georgia’s congressional delegation, state Senate and state House into law.

The governor’s move on Thursday resulted in three immediate lawsuits challenging the maps even as candidates gear up to run under the new lines.

The new districts are designed to increase the number of Republicans in Georgia’s 14-member congressional delegation from eight to nine.

The state Senate map is projected to keep 33 of the Senate’s 56 seats in GOP hands. Meanwhile, the House map is projected to keep 98 of 180 in Republican control.

Democrats say the new lines grab too much power for Republicans.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

Latest News

Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
The lawsuit was filed by the NAACP and the ACLU, and focuses on the state’s House district map...
Civil rights groups sue over South Carolina redistricting map proposal
Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims
Georgia election workers file second suit over fraud claims
Johnny Isakson
Memorial service set in Atlanta for late Sen. Johnny Isakson