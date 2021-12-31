Advertisement

Have you seen this man wanted for aggravated assault?

D’Leante Peterson
D’Leante Peterson((Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office))
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Deputies are looking for a 23-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault in Augusta.

Deputies say D’Leante Peterson is wanted for an aggravated assault incident that happened at the 3800 Block of Lake Ontario Street.

Peterson is known to frequent the Turkey Trail Drive area and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

There is an active warrant on file for the incident.

If you have any information about Peterson, you can contact Inv. Brian Manecke, or any on-duty investigator at the sheriff’s office at (706) 821-1464 or (706) 821-1080.

