Georgia Department of Public Health is providing families the opportunity to travel safely

This grant is given by the Georgia Department of Public Health to purchase car seats for financially eligible families to reduce the number of deaths among children on Georgia roads.

Since 2007, this grant has been used to provide car seats and booster seats to families, and education on how to properly use and install.

Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant program, agencies supporting more than 125 counties are working to keep Georgia children safe. This grant has saved the lives of more than 425 Georgia children involved in crashes.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect young Georgians on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up every trip, every time saves lives and reduces injuries.”

For more information on the Child Occupant Safety Project, please email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at 404-463-1487.

