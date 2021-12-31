Advertisement

Georgia Department of Public Health is providing families the opportunity to travel safely

The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat.
The best way to keep your child safe in the car is to use the right car seat.(BreannaHarris/kfvs)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County is one of 125 counties in Georgia to receive the 2022 Child Passengers Safety mini-grant.

This grant is given by the Georgia Department of Public Health to purchase car seats for financially eligible families to reduce the number of deaths among children on Georgia roads.

Since 2007, this grant has been used to provide car seats and booster seats to families, and education on how to properly use and install.

Through the Car Seat Mini-Grant program, agencies supporting more than 125 counties are working to keep Georgia children safe. This grant has saved the lives of more than 425 Georgia children involved in crashes.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect young Georgians on the road,” said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H., commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up every trip, every time saves lives and reduces injuries.”

For more information on the Child Occupant Safety Project, please email injury@dph.ga.gov or call the office at 404-463-1487.

MORE | How a multimillion-dollar grant is helping save lives in Georgia

About the Georgia Department of Public Health

The Georgia Department of Public Health is the lead agency in preventing disease, injury, and disability; promoting health and well-being; and preparing for and responding to disasters from a health perspective. For more information about DPH, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

Latest News

Richmond County School System Staff and Students
Richmond County School System to return from winter break as scheduled with mask requirement
Georgia Capitol
Learn about the new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia
Georgia Legislature
Kemp approves congressional, legislative redistricting maps
This was the scene Dec. 30 after a deadly house fire in Aiken County.
Deadly December: House fires kill 7 across CSRA