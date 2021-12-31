Advertisement

FIRST ALERT Issued | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Showers possible today and tomorrow. FIRST ALERT issued for Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning bottomed out in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s around the region with partly cloudy conditions. High temps this afternoon are expected to be warm again with in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a northwest wind between 8-12 mph as well which could help us warm up an extra few degrees. A few scattered showers are expected later into the day so pack a rain jacket if you’re heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve. No severe storms are expected today which is great news!

Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday night bringing us the chance for thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We have issued a First Alert for the entire CSRA for Sunday as well, due to the forecasted intensity of this front and the potential for severe weather yet again.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Sunday due to the low-level threat of strong to severe storms.
A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Sunday due to the low-level threat of strong to severe storms.(WRDW)

It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on heading into this weekend. A big cool down is expected behind this cold front as well with mornings lows Monday in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets more polished.

Monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.
Monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon.(WRDW)
We are tracking a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Sunday. Heavy rainfall looks to be...
We are tracking a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Sunday. Heavy rainfall looks to be possible.(WRDW)

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
This slipper-wearing Georgia burglar was scared by their own reflection.
WATCH: Slipper-wearing Ga. burglar scared away by own reflection
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

Latest News

Storm Reports
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino
Lightning strike near Lake
What you should do (and not do) during a storm
Damaging wind threat
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding
severe watch
FIRST ALERT Issued | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino