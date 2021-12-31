FIRST ALERT Issued | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Temperatures this morning bottomed out in the upper 50s and low/mid 60s around the region with partly cloudy conditions. High temps this afternoon are expected to be warm again with in the mid to upper 70s. There will be a northwest wind between 8-12 mph as well which could help us warm up an extra few degrees. A few scattered showers are expected later into the day so pack a rain jacket if you’re heading out to celebrate New Year’s Eve. No severe storms are expected today which is great news!

Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday night bringing us the chance for thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We have issued a First Alert for the entire CSRA for Sunday as well, due to the forecasted intensity of this front and the potential for severe weather yet again.

A FIRST ALERT has been issued for Sunday due to the low-level threat of strong to severe storms. (WRDW)

It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on heading into this weekend. A big cool down is expected behind this cold front as well with mornings lows Monday in the 30s and afternoon highs in the low 50s. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets more polished.

Monitoring the threat for strong to severe storms Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon. (WRDW)

We are tracking a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding Sunday. Heavy rainfall looks to be possible. (WRDW)

