DHEC urging residents to rethink New Year’s Eve plans as S.C. COVID cases surge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - State health officials are urging residents to stay home for New Year’s Eve amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases across South Carolina.

Some residents say they’re either rethinking gathering with friends entirely for the holiday or scaling back their celebrations.

According to data from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, case numbers hit levels on Thursday not seen since September.

This is leading to increased anxiety for people like Kenneth Woodley.

“Definitely hitting home and it’s gotten me a little nervous, but it makes me really think about what it is that I touch and who I’m around every single day,” he said.

It’s personal for him, as his father was recently hospitalized with COVID. This is not the first infection that’s affected him personally. Because of that, he’ll be ringing in 2022 from the comfort of his home.

“I want to bring in the new year not spreading anything so I want to bring in the new year on a good foot,” he said.

Maggie Hogg said she will still be out celebrating with friends, but keeping it low key.

“A lot of my close friends have tested positive for covid this week, and that’s really affected their holiday plans so we just decided to keep it small and just a small group of us for New Year’s,” she said.

Both Woodley and Hogg say that the recent surge in cases has them reverting back to habits they developed back in March of last year. They’re buying more sanitizer and masking up more frequently.

On Thursday, Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s Director of Public Health, strongly encouraged residents to reconsider gathering in large crowds for New Year’s Eve, and instead find safe alternatives.

“We urge everyone across our state to strongly consider the dire times that we are in,” she said.

Traxler suggested virtual celebrations or a neighborhood countdown where everyone stands at their front door or porch.

“Please consider staying home for the New Year’s Eve celebrations so COVID-19 can’t impact you and the people that you love,” she said. “We know that this is not ideal, but neither are the times that we’re all living in.”

This recommendation comes as hospitalizations in the state are up 42 percent in the last week, according to DHEC. Patients occupying ICU beds because of COVID are up 10 percent, and the number of patients on ventilators is up nine percent.

Traxler warned that if sacrifices aren’t made now, the state could be in for another long winter.

“The unfortunate truth is that sacrifices will be made one way or the other,” she said. “They’ll either be made willingly by finding alternative ways to celebrate, as well as getting a safe and free vaccination and masking up, or we’ll be forced to make the ultimate sacrifice by watching more of us suffer from those severe cases of COVID-19.

Health officials expect case numbers statewide to continue to rise following the holiday weekend.

“We do not want to start 2022, our third year of COVID-19, with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths, but we’re unfortunately headed in that direction if we don’t change things,” Traxler said.

If you got tested on Thursday and are looking to determine whether you’re COVID positive before New Year’s celebrations, it may be too late. DHEC says COVID test results can take up to 72 hours.

