Deadly December: House fires kill 7 across CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - House fires continue to take a deadly toll in the CSRA, claiming seven lives in a month.

It’s happening during the peak season for house fires, raising concern among local first responders who have issued calls for the public to stay safe.

The latest death happened in a fire that was at reported at 6:23 p.m. Thursday 123 Weaver St. in Aiken County.

After the fire was extinguished, a body was found inside, and the coroner was called to the scene. The coroner says the victim was not immediately identified and will be autopsied Monday morning in Newberry.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

The death comes on the heels of several others across the CSRA dating back to the beginning of the month.

Staying safe

The fire deaths have raised concerns across the CSRA, with local rescuers offering tips on how to stay safe, since this is peak fire season.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.

Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.

Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.

Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it.

Home heating tips

In recognition of the risk of heating equipment, King asks Georgians to follow these tips for keeping yourself and your home safe this winter.

Have your fireplace or wood stove chimney and chimney connectors inspected and cleaned at the start of the heating season.

Do not plug heating equipment into extension cords. This can lead to overheating of the cord, damage to the appliance, and increased risk of fire or electric shock.

Move anything that can burn (i.e., furniture, bedding, clothing) at least three feet from your heater, fireplace, or wood stove. Fifty-four percent of home heating fire deaths are caused by having heating equipment too close to things that can burn.

Keep your children and pets safely away from your portable or space heater.

Turn off your portable or space heater before leaving the room.

Never use your oven to heat your home.

