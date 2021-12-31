Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Anthony Carpino

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy afternoon with strong to severe storms around the region. A cold front moved into our northern counties earlier this morning and took nearly 17 hours to clear the CSRA. We saw several severe thunderstorm warnings and a few hail reports in Columba, Burke, and just outside Allendale county.

Most of the showers and storms have now passed to our south and the severe threat has come to an end. Some locations picked up several inches of rainfall, Aiken saw nearly 5 inches. The Weather Prediction Center has placed us under a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding through this evening thanks to the heavy rainfall we saw earlier in the day.

Low-level Flash Flood Risk in place for the CSRA this afternoon and evening. (WRDW)

Temperatures by tomorrow morning will fall into the low 60s with partly cloudy conditions. The afternoon is expected to be warm again with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few scattered showers are expected later into the day so pack a rain jacket if you’re heading out to celebrate new years eve. No severe storms are expected tomorrow which is great news. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We have issued a First Alert for the entire CSRA for Sunday as well, due to the forecasted intensity of this front and the potential for severe weather yet again. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on heading into this weekend. A big cool down will be possible behind the cold front that moves through Sunday as well. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets more polished.

