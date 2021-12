AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a residential house fire at 123 Weaver Street in Aiken Thursday night.

The call for the fire came in at 6:23 p.m.

According to Aiken County Department of Public Safety there was no one inside the home when they arrived on scene.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

