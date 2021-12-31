Advertisement

Consumer Reports tests raise concerns about dried spices

Consumer Reports - Contaminated Herbs and Spices
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Consumer Reports found that some dried herbs and spices could harbor dangerous heavy metals.

The organization tested 15 types of dried herbs and spices that included 126 products various brands.

About one-third of the tested products had high enough levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium to raise concerns for children, with most raising concern for adults, as well.

For thyme and oregano, all the tested products had levels that concerned the experts.

In 31 products, lead levels were higher than what anyone should have in a day.

Read more about how CR tested herbs and spices.

Read the full report at https://www.consumerreports.org/food-safety/your-herbs-and-spices-might-contain-arsenic-cadmium-and-lead.

