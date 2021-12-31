Aiken coffee spot hosting ‘Get your vaccine’ themed New Year’s Eve celebration

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s almost time to ring in the new year and one coffee spot in Aiken is putting its own spin on the classic ball drop.

“We made the ball a couple years ago,” said Todd Lista, Director of Café Scientifique.

The new year is almost here and the guys at Café Scientifique are ready.

“We’re gonna raise the ball until new year’s,” said Lista.

It’s a ball drop – Aiken style.

The ball is made out of materials like plastic bags, foil, and saran wrap.

”So it’s made of garbage!” he said.

But now that garbage is going to help people in Aiken bring in the new year.

They’ve raised the ball up on a flagpole and that’s where it’ll be until those final seconds of 2021 tick away.

“It’s outdoors so we can social distance and stay outside,” said Lista.

Lista is organizing the event.

He says last time they did this hundreds of people showed up. They didn’t do it last year because of COVID but now they’re back with COVID still on the mind.

“The needle would currently hold about three gallons of vaccine if it were full of vaccine,” he said.

They have a needle on top of the ball and Lista says a band called The Needles will be playing.

“Weather permitting this is an area where we’ll stage the band,” he said.

The Needles are supposed to play songs by The Beatles from the rooftop.

“This will be a first,” he said.

It’s all part of what he hopes will be a fun way to end 2021.

