Who’s being hospitalized with omicron in the 2-state region?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRTDW/WAGT) - Hospitals in the Augusta area and Georgia continue to see an increase in COVID inpatients as the omicron variant of coronavirus further tightens its grip on the region.

Augusta-area hospitals reported 141 COVID-19 inpatients Thursday, up from 128 Wednesday and nearly double the 72 inpatients reported a week earlier. Still, the number is below the 398 patients during the peak of the delta variant surge on Sept. 7.

University Hospital, which has been a local bellwether for the severity of each surge, had 70- COVID inpatients Thursday, up from 65 the day before and 33 the week before but below the 167 of Sept. 7.

“We’ve more than doubled our inpatient census in the last week. And that’s probably been the fastest rise that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Barry Jenkins, University Hospital’s chief medical officer.

KIDS FEELING EFFECTS One group that’s definitely seeing more hospitalizations is children — in close to record numbers. Dec. 21-27, an average of 334 children 17 and under were admitted per day to hospitals with the coronavirus, up 58% from the week before. The previous peak was 342 per day in early September. It may be because younger children weren’t OK’d for the vaccine until November, and many are only now coming up on their second dose.

Still, hospitalizations aren’t what at least some doctors in the two-state might have expected – possibly because omicron is gaining a reputation for being milder than its predecessors.

“It is certainly good at infecting us and it is probably going to make more individuals sick with COVID-19 in a shorter time frame but I think less people will have to be hospitalized and less people will need intensive care and hopefully there will be less people who have had their lives threatened from this infection,” said Dr. Stephen Thacker, a doctor in the Savannah area.

Over the next few weeks, he does expect we will see the numbers continue to trend up but he hopes hospitalizations will not get close to numbers we saw with the delta surge a few months ago.

Across the Savannah River, - COVID-19 case numbers in South Carolina are spiking to levels last seen in the early fall.

Prisma Health is reporting a doubling of COVID patients in its hospitals.

Dr. Helmut Albrecht, an infectious disease specialist at Prisma, said it’s hard to project how long this surge will last, but that the worst part of the wave will likely be in the next month.

“My crystal ball is as cloudy as anybody else’s,” he said. “I expect a significant further uptick after New Year’s. What I’ve said now for many times: the good news is I know it’s over in April, the bad news is I don’t know which year. So this will not be the last uptick, but I think we’ll be out of the thick of the omicron piece of this towards the end of January 2022.”

