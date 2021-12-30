What you should do (and not do) during a storm

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - With potential weather continuing today and the possibility of more bad weather coming over the weekend, Augusta Fire is recommending people to take the following safety steps in case of an emergency.

Stay home if possible.

If you live in a mobile home, try to stay with a family member who lives in a fortified home until the storm passes. If you’re unable to, find a room or closet where you can shelter in place if a tornado warning is issued. The room should not have any windows in it.

Never drive or walk through a flooded road. You don’t know how deep it is or what’s underneath.

Make sure your phone is fully charged so you can call 911 if you needed.

Prepare for power outages by keeping items such as flashlights and batteries on hand.

Create a home inventory: Make a list of your possessions and their estimated value.

Put together an emergency kit. The kit should include basics such as water, food, first aid, blankets, and important documents.

Follow your local authority’s evacuation process. Fill your vehicle’s gas tank. Don’t forget medications, identification, and cash.

Tie up boats securely or if possible, place them inside a building.

After a storm, never touch any downed or low-hanging wire, including telephone or TV wires that touch a power line.

Never pull tree limbs off of power lines yourself or enter areas with debris or downed trees as downed power lines may be buried in wreckage.

With the holiday season, it is important to bring in decorations, plants, and patio furniture that can be blown away due to the winds.

To stay up to date with alerts, register or download the CodeRed app by texting “Augusta” to 99411 to receive emergency alerts.

Download the WRDW Weather App

If you don’t have it yet, download the WRDW Weather App on the Google or Apple app stores so you can stay up to date with this storm system and know exactly when it’s moving through your area. After you download it, click on the three lines at the top right and go to “settings.” You can pick which notifications to get, and pick what your alert sounds like so you can make sure you get all of our updates.

