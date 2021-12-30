WATCH: Slipper-wearing Ga. burglar scared away by own reflection

GRIFFIN, Ga. (CBS46) — The Griffin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a bedroom slipper-wearing burglar.

According to a post on Facebook, the burglar entered the clubhouse at the City of Griffin Municipal Golf Course on Dec. 26 after operating hours without authority of permission.

Once inside, it appears the burglar saw their reflection in the front glass door and ran away in fright.

Police point out that it appears the burglar also left their own house in a hurry because they are wearing leopard print bedroom slippers.

