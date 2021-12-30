Advertisement

Stabbing leaves one person dead in Augusta

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a stabbing Thursday morning in Augusta, according to deputies.

At about 9:35 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Tybee Court to investigate a report of a domestic incident. 

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male victim with a stab wound to his side and was pronounced deceased at the scene. 

Investigators are still on the scene, according to deputies.

MORE | One dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Augusta

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Hospital
Georgia shatters COVID records for 2 days in a row
UPS truck
UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway

Latest News

Sick woman lying in bed with high fever. She is blowing nose.
Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference
The CDC and DHEC recommends to quarantine for 5 days if you are not vaccinated or you have...
DHEC updates COVID protocols to mirror CDC
Columbia County Restaurant Week
The 2nd Columbia County Restaurant Week is in full effect
This slipper-wearing Georgia burglar was scared by their own reflection.
WATCH: Slipper-wearing Ga. burglar scared away by own reflection