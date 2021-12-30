Stabbing leaves one person dead in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a stabbing Thursday morning in Augusta, according to deputies.

At about 9:35 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 100 block of Tybee Court to investigate a report of a domestic incident.

Upon arrival, deputies observed a male victim with a stab wound to his side and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators are still on the scene, according to deputies.

