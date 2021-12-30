Advertisement

S.C. public health chief calls COVID ‘flat out alarming’

By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
COLUMBIA , S.C. - As the omicron variant of coronavirus sweeps across the country, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control’s public health director says the numbers in the state are “flat out alarming.”

DHEC Public Health Director Brannon Traxler is urging South Carolinians not to delay in protecting themselves and others against omicron as the state reports a steep 20.5% positivity rate in those who are tested.

She says the best protection against omicron is full vaccination which DHEC considers an initial vaccination series and a booster shot for those who are eligible for one.

She said lab results and real-world data have shown that getting the booster is the best thing that can help against omicron. Even those with breakthrough cases will mostly only suffer mild symptoms.

“We’re at a crucial moment in the pandemic,” Traxler said. “We do not want to start 2022, our third year of Covid-19, with record numbers of hospitalizations and deaths. But we’re unfortunately headed in that direction if we don’t change things.”

Traxler is urging everyone in the state to strongly consider the “dire times” we are in and to find a safe alternative to being a part of large crowds for New Year’s.

