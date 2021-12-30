Advertisement

One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One driver was pronounced deceased in a traffic accident on the 1500 block of Troupe St.

The accident was a result of two vehicles colliding head on.

One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second driver received minor injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

