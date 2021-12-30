One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One driver was pronounced deceased in a traffic accident on the 1500 block of Troupe St.

The accident was a result of two vehicles colliding head on.

One driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and the second driver received minor injuries.

We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

