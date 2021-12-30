One Atlanta-area New Year’s Eve bash will go on as scheduled

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- As the rise in COVID-19 cases continues, many in metro Atlanta are canceling or scaling back their New Year’s Eve plans but not all.

On Tuesday, the City of Atlanta announced it was canceling the Peach Drop, an outdoor New Year’s celebration held at The Underground. However, the New Year’s Eve Bash at The Battery Atlanta seemingly will be in full swing Friday evening.

From Bowl game watch parties to a balloon drop, the entertainment district which tends to draw thousands is promoting several festivities for revelers to ring in the New Year, including a firework and confetti show over Truist Park at midnight.

“The community is invited to ring in the new year at multiple celebratory events happening throughout the Southeast’s premier entertainment destination,” read an email, sent to CBS46 on Tuesday, from a BRAVE Public Relations representative.

Last week, Cobb County Chairwoman Lisa Cupid signed an emergency declaration in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases, part of which urged residents to “to help slow the spread by taking these actions: getting vaccinated and/or boosted, wearing masks indoors with others, and avoiding crowded situations.”

“New Year’s Eve, that is a time when all typically gather and it’s hard to tell people not to do so, considering all that we’ve been through the past year and a half, two years, but if we could forgo gathering now so we can all gather later, I would encourage us to do that just so we can all be healthy and safe,” Cupid said in a Facebook video on Tuesday.

By the end of last week, Cobb County was reporting 700 cases out of 100,000. As of Wednesday, there were more than 1,155 cases for 100k.

Dr. Janet Memark, director of Cobb and Douglas Public Health agreed with Chairwoman Cupid, adding that it’s extremely dangerous to gather in crowds right now.

“When you have this many people infected, I don’t think we’re going to be able to keep up,” Memark said. “The transmission is just rampant at this point. my recommendation is really just to honker down with your families and let’s let this kind of blow through.”

On Wednesday, CBS46 reached out The Battery Atlanta to inquiry if organizers planned to make any changes to their NYE celebrations. The person who could speak about on the matter was unavailable.

Dr. Anthony Fauci warned Americans against attending large-scale New Year’s Eve celebrations this year, suggesting that people opt for smaller gatherings with vaccinated and boosted family and friends as the Omicron variant spreads across the country.

“If you were in a situation with a family setting, in your home, with family — parents, children, grandparents — and everyone is vaccinated and boosted, although the risk is never zero in anything, the risk is low enough that we feel you should continue to go through with those plans of having a home-related, vaccinated, boosted gathering with family and close friends who are also vaccinated and boosted,” the President’s top medical adviser told reporters during the White House’s Covid-19 response team briefing Wednesday.

But, Fauci added, “If your plans are to go to a 40-to-50 person New Year’s Eve party with all the bells and whistles and everybody hugging and kissing and wishing each other a Happy New Year? I would strongly recommend that, this year, we do not do that.”

