Many new laws taking effect Saturday in Georgia

Georgia Capitol
Georgia Capitol
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ATLANTA - Tax breaks for many Georgians, new requirements for physicians to be trained about avoiding sexual assault, and pay raises for some judges are among new legal provisions taking effect Saturday in Georgia.

Most Georgia laws became effective on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some, or parts of some, until Jan. 1.

One will increase the amount people can earn before paying state income taxes. The tax cut will save individual tax filers up to $43 a year, and married couples filing jointly up to $63. The cut will reduce Georgia’s overall income tax collections by an estimated $140 million.

Other laws include:

  • House Bill 32: Tax break for teachers who’ll work in certain rural and low-performing schools.
  • House Bill 488: Pay raise for chief magistrates, part-time judges and probate judges who also handle magistrate judge duties.
  • House Bill 458: Sexual misconduct training for those in medical professions.
  • Senate Bill 28: Allowing juvenile courts to consider hearsay evidence.
  • Senate Bill 80: New standards for insurers’ preapproval of medical procedures.

