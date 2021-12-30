Local hospitals fight to keep up with COVID surge: ‘I’m a little reluctant to be as optimistic’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Health officials and law makers across the two-state are urging you not to use a hospitals’ emergency department to get tested.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp spoke Wednesday about the concern as resources and staff start to stretch thin.

“Obviously if people are sick, they’re not feeling well if that is their only option they absolutely need to go to the emergency room. But if people are just simply needing a test with the amount of hospital staff that’s now getting this very rapidly spreading virus...they can’t work, they’re short-staffed as is with the increase volume and volume prior to COVID numbers popping back up,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Governor Kemp says his team expects those challenges at hospitals to continue over the next two to three weeks.

Local doctors say you can help and that this spike in cases is different from the rest.

Things are changing by the day. And even though we’ve seen several surges throughout this pandemic doctors say the increase in cases they’re seeing now has never been this fast.

It seems like a bad instance of deja vu.

“We’ve more than doubled our inpatient census in the last week. And that’s probably been the fastest rise that we’ve seen throughout the pandemic,” said Dr. Barry Jenkins, University Hospital Chief Medical Officer.

Testing sites are full, cases are rising, and hospital ER’s are crowded.

“We certainly expected a bit of a bump after Christmas, this one hit even sooner afterwards than I think most of us expected,” he said.

University Hospital has tested more than 400 positive COVID tests just in the last few days. And they’re up to 65 COVID patients in house.

What we’re seeing here locally, in your opinion, is this delta or is this omicron?

“I think we’re seeing them both,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins says the influx of people seeking tests and testing positive could be related to people just being cautious after holiday gatherings. That was predictable.

“There’s a lot more, you know, social interactions, Christmas parties, that didn’t happen a year ago happened this year,” he said.

But the speed at which cases are rising was not. That’s why the light at the end of this tunnel is hard to predict.

“And so I’m a little reluctant to be as optimistic now with the rapid increase in positive cases that we’ve seen,” he said.

Even though most of the recent cases seem to be mild symptoms. University has gone from one back to four COVID units again.

“I think we’re looking at least a few more weeks of a rise, before we reach a peak,” he said.

Again doctor’s recommend you come to a prompt care or other testing site if you just need a COVID test. Do not go to the emergency room. You will not be tested any quicker.

