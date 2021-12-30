Local gyms welcome new faces ahead of new year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re just two days from the end of 2021 so now’s the time to start thinking about that new year’s resolution. We checked in with our local gyms to see if people are already setting those goals and business is already looking good.

New year. New me. That’s what you might say people are thinking as the new year creeps in.

“January is always a big month for us to start the year out, and that’s one of our biggest goal is to retain everyone who comes in,” said Josh Bolen, owner of Unrivaled Fitness in Aiken.

He says he started his business mid-pandemic.

“COVID has been around longer than our gym so we kind of had to adapt before we even got started,” he said.

He says now that more people are coming through his doors it’s his job now to keep them.

“If you just treat people like human beings and talk to them, keep them engaged in the gym, send them messages of encouragement every now and then. Just small things like that. Our community sells itself inside the gym,” said Bolen.

Evans Fitness Club is also seeing an increase in members ahead of the new year.

“Everyone jokes, hey you’re going to see a lot of new faces January/February and then after that they won’t come back in, but we want to make sure that’s not the case. We want to make sure people come in and are consistent and that’s the most important part,” said Austin Smith, Assistant Manager, Evans Fitness Club.

Austin says the pandemic has brought its challenges, but working together is what has gotten them through.

“We continue to make sure that our members are happy by keeping the facility clean, keeping everything up to date, keeping the equipment fresh,” said Smith.

Both Josh and Austin say ultimately it’s up to you to start a fitness journey.

“Just stick with it, stay motivated, be consistent, that’s the biggest thing that you can try to get out of it,” said Bolen.

“I think that’s a large part of it, taking care of your health, taking care of your mental health, and being happy for sure,” said Smith.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.