Local doctors ask patients to avoid ER if possible as COVID cases skyrocket

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Our state and local health experts are once again asking you not to go to the emergency room to get tested for COVID unless you’re experiencing severe symptoms.

Both AU Health and Doctor’s Hospital tell us their ERs are full of patients wanting to get tested and that’s taking resources from real emergencies.

“This time it’s a little bit different from previous times because folks are not as sick the symptoms are less severe but there’s a lot of concern in the environment...and that is certainly increasing in increased volumes and wait times,” said Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor’s Hospital.

Concerns over a positive test and others looking for an answer.

“Many of those are presenting for testing which is not really an appropriate use of the emergency department and really unnecessary and kind of clogs up the system from others who may be suffering from other medical conditions,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, VP and Chief Medical Officer of AU Health System.

People experiencing heart attacks, strokes, severe COVID symptoms or any emergent or urgent health issue are encouraged to go to the emergency room.

“We’re seeing a full waiting room and it just seems like it remains full,” said Dr. John Farr, Chief Medical Officer at Doctor’s Hospital. “We don’t want to discourage people to come for those conditions what we do want to discourage are ones that don’t necessarily need that level of care and can obtain it at another venue.”

As we approach a new peak in our local positivity rate – 34 percent of all tests positive.

Omicron’s incubation period is shorter so more people are getting infected faster, with mild symptoms. Despite positive cases, the numbers are not being reflected back in patients with COVID in the hospital.

Our local health officials want to emphasize they are here to give you the care you need but to make sure you’re going to the right place for it so you aren’t taking care from someone who needs it.