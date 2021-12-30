Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Lines at COVID testing sites are backed up in the two-state region as people check their health amid the latest wave of coronavirus.

This time, the surge is being fueled by the omicron variant. Since it’s far more contagious than its predecessors, it’s sweeping the nation like wildfire and causing concern despite apparently being milder than other mutations.

Because of its mildness, the symptoms could easily be confused with other illnesses like the cold or flu.

“With the omicron variant what is different than delta is we see a little bit more fatigue, a bit more tiredness. That high, high, high fever and headaches. We don’t see that much loss of taste of smell,” said Dr. Jayne Morgan, executive director of the COVID task force at Piedmont Healthcare system in Atlanta.

Some might not know if it’s the coronavirus or allergies.

“With allergies is sometimes you have more of a tickle in your throat, more itching of the nose and the throat,” said Morgan.

A definitive diagnosis takes testing, but here’s a comparison based on symptoms listed by the Mayo Clinic:

Symptom COVID Flu Cold Allergies Cough Usually (dry) Usually Usually Sometimes Muscle aches Usually Usually Sometimes Never Tiredness Usually Usually Sometimes Sometimes Sneezing Rarely Not common Sometimes Usually Sore throat Usually Usually Usually Rarely Runny/stuffy nose Usually Usually Usually Usually Fever Usually Usually Sometimes Never Shortness of breath Usually Usually Not common Not common Nausea/vomiting Sometimes Sometimes Never Never New loss of taste/smell Usually (early) Rarely Sometimes Sometimes Pink eye Sometimes Not common Not common Sometimes Itchy nose/eyes/inner ear/mouth Never Not common Not common Usually Diarrhea Sometimes Sometimes Never Never

With so many overlapping symptoms, many are flocking to emergency rooms, which is creating longer wait times around the state — and leading to pleas from the Georgia Department of Public Health and Augusta-area hospitals to stay away unless you’re truly experiencing an emergency .

Especially, don’t go to an emergency room for a COVID test unless your symptoms are severe. But doctors say you definitely should go to the emergency room right away if you are having any type of difficulty breathing, including an intractable cough, where you’re having difficulty catching your breath.

Getting tested

To find a Georgia Department of Public Health testing location and register ahead of time to alleviate delays, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covidtesting.

“We are working with our lab partners to expand testing hours and add testing sites,” DPH said, “however, lines will continue to be long as thousands of Georgians want to get tested.”

In addition to boosting staffing, the Georgia Department of Public Health is extending testing hours at several sites across the region. People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

Local DPH testing locations include:

Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday through Friday, including Jan. 3; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting

Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Jan. 1; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

