To go out or stay in for New Year’s Eve? Local doctor weighs in

By Clare Allen
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - To go out or not to go out? The looming question for this New Year’s Eve weekend. Doctors say you can still go out and turn up but to also be mindful.

Are you going out for new years?

“No. Cause of COVID I’m staying home with the family,” said Jose Guru.

“It’s out there be aware of it but I personally wouldn’t cancel any plans,” said Dr. Rodger MacArthur, Professor of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases Medical College of Georgia at AU.

With the increased numbers of COVID cases and testing, many are wondering if its safe to hit local events this weekend. Doctors say you can go out and enjoy yourself but be careful.

“For New Year’s Eve holiday or this coming weekend if you have been vaccinated you should be ok,” said MacArthur.

Months ago doctors did not expect to see this kind of surge ever again. Now they say we still haven’t reached our peak.

“I didn’t think we would have a surge. We will continue to see a surge,” he said.

MacArthur says outdoors is the safer option for people and if you are indoors to consider wearing a mask whether or not you have been vaccinated.

