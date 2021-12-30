FIRST ALERT TODAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will stay north and west of the region today allowing for a surge of warmer air and moisture into the CSRA out ahead of the front. With this extra moisture and warmer air, we will see increased instability within our atmosphere allowing for the chance for scattered storms, some of which could be on the stronger to severe side. We already saw some stronger storms in portions of the northern and central CSRA this morning.

The front is expected to break down as it tries to gets closer to the river region throughout today, but scattered strong to severe storms will be a possibility for everyone after 10 AM with storm chances lasting through portions of the afternoon/evening. The Storm Prediction Center still has us under a low-level marginal risk (1/5) chance for severe weather across the CSRA today.

Monitoring a low-level marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather across the CSRA today. (WRDW)

We’ve issued a First Alert for the entire region today in anticipation of a few strong to possibly severe storms. Make sure your severe weather plan is dusted off. Gusty winds, heavy downpours, and lightning are the main threats with storms tomorrow as of now.

A FIRST ALERT is in effect for today due to the threat of severe storms across the CSRA. (WRDW)

The Weather Prediction Center has also placed us under a low-level marginal risk for Flash Flooding today due to high upper-level moisture values and the possibility of training (heavy rainfall falling over the same locations) with showers and storms today.

Tracking a low-level threat for Flash Flooding across the CSRA today. (WRDW)

The first half of your Friday is looking relatively dry but as we head past midday our stream of warm air and moisture from the southwest will become enhanced yet again giving us the chance for isolated to scattered showers/storms for your New Year’s Eve. No severe storms are expected tomorrow which is great news. Another cold front looks to move through the region Sunday/Sunday night bringing us another chance for thunderstorms and perhaps even some strong to severe storms. We have issued a First Alert for the entire CSRA for Sunday as well, due to the forecasted intensity of this front and the potential for severe weather yet again. It’s still too far out for specifics as timing and general conditions will likely change, but it’s something worth keeping an eye on heading into this weekend. A big cool down will be possible behind the cold front that moves through Sunday as well. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as the forecast gets more polished.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.