DHEC updates COVID protocols to mirror CDC

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has updated its quarantine and isolation guidance to align with the Centers for Disease Control’s update earlier this week.

Below are DHEC’s newest recommendations.

If you test positive for COVID-19, you need to isolate regardless of your vaccination status:

Stay home and avoid in-person contact with others for at least 5 days.

If you have no symptoms after Day 5, you can end isolation but must wear a mask around others for 5 more days.

If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 (Quarantine):

If you have received the vaccine doses you’re eligible for (completed initial vaccination series and booster for ages 16 and up, or completed initial vaccination series for ages 5-15), you don’t have to quarantine. DHEC recommends you get tested on Day 5 and wear a mask around others for 10 days.

Individuals are eligible for a booster six months after completing their Pfizer or Moderna vaccination series, or two months after their single-dose of Janssen.

If you are not vaccinated or you have completed your primary vaccination series and are booster eligible, but haven’t gotten a booster, you need to quarantine for 5 days. We recommend you get tested on Day 5 and wear a mask around others for 5 more days.

If you develop symptoms, stay home and get tested.

There are contingency options specifically for workers in health care facilities when there are staffing shortages. Exposed workers who have not received the vaccine, including a booster when eligible may wear a mask for 10 days if quarantine is not feasible with maintaining patient care, so long as they test negative and have no symptoms. This should be a last resort option, however, when staffing is not available any other way.

DHEC considers people who have completed their primary series, and ideally have had a booster shot if eligible, to be fully vaccinated.

The CDC announced Monday that it was shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days to 5 days, given what it knows about COVID-19 and the omicron variant.

More on the CDC’s isolation, quarantine protocol changes can be found here.

