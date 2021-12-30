Advertisement

Burke County man charged with child molestation

Ira Kenneth Dixon
Ira Kenneth Dixon(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ira Dixon, 74, was charged Thursday, with one count of child molestation according to arrest records.

Reports by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office states that Dixon has been performing immoral/indecent acts with a young girl. This incident first took place when the young girl was seven years old.

The complainant met with authorities on Dec. 26. He states that his ex-wife contacted him while he was at work and said she and their daughter needed to speak with him.

This is when the victim stated that Dixon has been performing inappropriate acts with her since she was seven years old.

Authorities report the incident continued to occur between April 13, 2014, and this past Saturday.

Dixon was arrested and is currently being held by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, bond is not set.

MORE | Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Hospital
Georgia shatters COVID records for 2 days in a row
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
UPS truck
UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen

Latest News

Local hospital
COVID-19 testing strains local hospitals
Arkisia enjoys listening to all kinds of music, talking to her friends, playing on a laptop and...
Grant Me Hope | Arkisia needs family to offer encouragement, care
Hospital emergency
S.C. public health chief calls COVID ‘flat out alarming’
Orange
Nick Proto and Laura Warren get ready for the Orange Bowl