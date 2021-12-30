Burke County man charged with child molestation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Ira Dixon, 74, was charged Thursday, with one count of child molestation according to arrest records.

Reports by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office states that Dixon has been performing immoral/indecent acts with a young girl. This incident first took place when the young girl was seven years old.

The complainant met with authorities on Dec. 26. He states that his ex-wife contacted him while he was at work and said she and their daughter needed to speak with him.

This is when the victim stated that Dixon has been performing inappropriate acts with her since she was seven years old.

Authorities report the incident continued to occur between April 13, 2014, and this past Saturday.

Dixon was arrested and is currently being held by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, bond is not set.

