Advertisement

Amid omicron surge, Georgia gets supply of anti-COVID pills

By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Public Health is announcing the allocation of the new Merck and Pfizer pills to treat COVID patients.

The oral antiviral treatments Molnupiravir and Paxlovid are being allocated to select retail pharmacies in Georgia. While the initial supply from the federal government is very limited, DPH anticipates additional allocations in the coming weeks as production increases.

MORE | Who’s being hospitalized with omicron in the 2-state region?

Per guidance from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, initial allocations were made to federal pharmacy partners. DPH has partnered with Walmart, Walgreens, and Good Neighbor Pharmacy Group (a group of small independent pharmacies) to ensure coverage across the state. Pharmacies currently allocated treatments can be found on the DPH website at https://dph.georgia.gov/dph-covid-19-guidance.

The Food and Drug Administration issued an emergency use authorization for Molnupirvar by Merck and an emergency use authorization for Paxlovid by Pfizer as oral antiviral treatments of COVID-19.

Early studies indicate these treatments may reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19 including hospitalization or death.

MORE | Is it cold, flu or COVID? How you can tell the difference

The antivirals are recommended for treatment of individuals who are at high risk for severe COVID-19 or have underlying medical conditions. Both drugs require a prescription and should be initiated as soon as possible after diagnosis of COVID-19 and within five days of symptom onset.

While antivirals may help treat COVID-19, vaccination is the best prevention against COVID infection, DPH said.

Georgians aged 5 and older are eligible for vaccination. Georgians 16 and older are eligible for boosters six months after completing their primary vaccine series of either Moderna or Pfizer (only Pfizer is authorized for booster doses in 16- and 17- year-olds) and two months after their J&J vaccine. To find a COVID vaccination location, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.

Basic prevention measures should also be followed to help prevent further spread of COVID and mitigate outbreaks of infection, especially in public settings: wear a mask, physically distance, and wash your hands frequently with soap and water.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Chef Robert Irvine/Facebook
Food Network’s ‘Restaurant: Impossible’ is coming to Augusta
This was the scene after a fatal traffic accident on Dec. 209, 2021, in Augusta.
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta
Hospital
Georgia shatters COVID records for 2 days in a row
Crime scene tape
Name released for 24-year-old slain in Augusta stabbing
UPS truck
UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen

Latest News

Orange
Nick Proto and Laura Warren get ready for the Orange Bowl
FILE - The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection meets at the Capitol...
House committee says Trump privilege claim should be tossed
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
Hospitalization
Who’s being hospitalized with omicron in the 2-state region?