Aiken’s Festival of Trees announces this year’s winner

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Festival of Trees is wrapping up and the tourism office says it’s been another good one.

“The last three years, since I’ve been here, it’s definitely been a lot larger than it has been previous years,” said Madison Bartlett, Tourism Secretary for the City of Aiken.

She says these trees have helped bring hundreds of people in the door.

“Christmas season is very busy here at the Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum but we get a lot more locals who normally wouldn’t come in, people who don’t have family visiting,” said Bartlett.

This year they came to see 16 trees all decorated by different organizations.

You’ve got one wearing a cowboy hat, another with a duck on top, stuffed animals for ornaments, or maybe business cards. But the winner has something no other tree does.

“It definitely catches the eye,” she said.

About one out of every six voters chose Southern Excavation’s spinning Christmas tree.

“Their tree came through on a lot of walk in votes,” said Bartlett.

In all more than 400 people voted.

She says it’s been a good year but like all other years the holiday season is ending and it’s time for those trees to come down. If you’d like to see the trees they’ll be up one more day. You can see them at the Aiken Visitor’s Center and Train Museum Thursday.

