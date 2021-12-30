Advertisement

Aiken’s Festival of Trees announces this year’s winner

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 8:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken’s Festival of Trees is wrapping up and the tourism office says it’s been another good one.

“The last three years, since I’ve been here, it’s definitely been a lot larger than it has been previous years,” said Madison Bartlett, Tourism Secretary for the City of Aiken.

She says these trees have helped bring hundreds of people in the door.

MORE: | Here are some New Year’s Eve events set across the CSRA

“Christmas season is very busy here at the Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum but we get a lot more locals who normally wouldn’t come in, people who don’t have family visiting,” said Bartlett.

This year they came to see 16 trees all decorated by different organizations.

You’ve got one wearing a cowboy hat, another with a duck on top, stuffed animals for ornaments, or maybe business cards. But the winner has something no other tree does.

“It definitely catches the eye,” she said.

About one out of every six voters chose Southern Excavation’s spinning Christmas tree.

MORE: | How to recycle your old Christmas tree to benefit fish habitats

“Their tree came through on a lot of walk in votes,” said Bartlett.

In all more than 400 people voted.

She says it’s been a good year but like all other years the holiday season is ending and it’s time for those trees to come down. If you’d like to see the trees they’ll be up one more day. You can see them at the Aiken Visitor’s Center and Train Museum Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
One person died in a Columbia County mobile home fire on Christmas Eve.
Fire blamed on overloaded power strip after 63-year-old dies

Latest News

gym generic
Gyms welcome new faces ahead of new year
Aiken Festival of Trees
City of Aiken names Festival of Trees winner
Some health insurance plans change what they cover regarding COVID-19
Local hospitals fight to keep up with COVID surge: ‘I’m a little reluctant to be as optimistic’
Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of...
One dies in two vehicle head-on collision in Augusta