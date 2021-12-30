In addition to COVID, flu makes comeback in Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As health officials keep an eye on COVID-19, they’re also closely watching the number of flu cases being reported.

The most recent figures available show Georgia with a high level of flu activity and South Carolina with a moderate level.

This is the latest information available on flu activity across the country. (WRDW)

Last year saw the fewest number of flu cases in recorded history. This year, the number of cases being reported nationally and regionally are continuing to rise, which has doctors and health officials watching the spread.

Health officials believe there are more flu cases already because there aren’t as many COVID-19 protocols in place this year compared to last.

They’re also warning people that the type of flu virus spreading this year causes the largest amount of severe disease in the elderly and young.

Since there were so few flu cases last year, doctors say that made it harder to fine-tune this year’s flu shot. While you can still be protected from getting sick if you get the shot, this year’s flu shot may not be as effective against a particular mutation.

Still, health care officials say getting vaccinated is still the best aid in fighting the virus.

“This is setting itself up to be more of a normal flu season,” said Lynnette Brammer, who tracks flu-like illnesses for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., and the number of states with high flu activity rose from three to seven.

There are early signs that fewer people are getting flu shots compared with last year. With hospitals already stretched by COVID-19, it’s more important than ever to get a flu shot and take other precautions, Brammer said.

“Cover your cough. Wash your hands. Stay home if you’re sick,” Brammer said. “If you do get flu, there are antivirals you can talk to your doctor about that can prevent severe illness and help you stay out of the hospital.”

