The 2nd Columbia County Restaurant Week is in full effect

Columbia County Restaurant Week
Columbia County Restaurant Week
By Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -This event, hosted by the Columbia County Chamber and Columbia County Convention and Visitor Bureau, will feature some of the best food in Columbia County.

The event will take place the week of Jan. 24-30, 2022.

Guest will get to enjoy special menus items and discounts offered by the variety of restaurants that will be in attendance.

Once announced, a full list of participating restaurants and their specials can be found at columbiacountyeats.com.

“Our goal with Restaurant Week is to highlight some of the amazing local establishments that call Columbia County home,” said Shelly Blackburn, executive director of the Columbia County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We want to encourage local citizens and visitors to discover new, fresh flavors and rediscover old favorites.”

Follow Columbia County Restaurant Week on Facebook for up-to-date information on the event. Diners are encouraged to post pictures of their dining experience and use the hashtag #ColumbiaCountyEats. Doing so will enter them in for a chance to win a two-night weekend stay from the Georgia Glamping Co.

