Washington County family demands retrial in stun-gun case

By Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:30 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A family in Sandersville is demanding a retrial for three former Washington County deputies accused of murder.

All three were charged in the stun-gun death of 58-year-old Eurie Martin back in 2017. A judge declared a mistrial back in October after the jury couldn’t reach a verdict. Now the family is joining forces with the New Order National Human Rights Organization to spread the word about the case and get it back in the courtroom.

“Cops these days just aren’t getting away with stuff,” said Gerald Rose, President of New Order National Human Rights Organization. “These officers need to be retried and justice must be served.”

The New Order National Human Rights Organization has a local chapter in Sandersville. They say they’re speaking out Tuesday because the Martin family has not heard from the district attorney about when they plan to retry the case.

