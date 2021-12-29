Advertisement

UPS driver kidnapped, carjacked in Atlanta; cargo stolen

UPS truck
UPS truck(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — A UPS driver was reportedly kidnapped and carjacked at gunpoint early Tuesday, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police say says it happened around 3:30 a.m. on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway.

The kidnapper and thief was able to get inside of the UPS driver’s tractor-trailer and forced the driver to drive to Bankhead Court.

Upon arrival, the thief and other people tied up the driver and stole the the truck’s cargo.

After the truck did not show up at its destination, UPS was able to track the UPS truck to the area and found the driver in the back of the truck. They called the police.

No descriptions of the thieves have been released at this time.

The driver was not injured.

