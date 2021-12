Here are some New Year’s Eve events set across the CSRA

- The Cafe is having the annual ball drop again this year. The event is being held at the Old Aiken Post Office on Laurens. There will be live music and lots of fun. The event starts at 11:15 p.m. will be over shortly after midnight. The theme is ‘Get Your Vaccine.’ There is going to be a 4 1/2 foot needle above the ball as if it’s getting its vaccine. The needle would hold about three gallons of the vaccine which could vaccinate 37k thousand people. The Needles will be the band playing at the event and they will be performing The Beatles music. For more information visit Café Scientifique - Aiken