Here are some New Year’s Eve events set across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Looking for a place to reel in the New Year? Here is a list of events across the CSRA.
- Café Scientifique - The Cafe is having the annual ball drop again this year. The event is being held at the Old Aiken Post Office on Laurens. There will be live music and lots of fun. The event starts at 11:15 p.m. will be over shortly after midnight. The theme is ‘Get Your Vaccine.’ There is going to be a 4 1/2 foot needle above the ball as if it’s getting its vaccine. The needle would hold about three gallons of the vaccine which could vaccinate 37k thousand people. The Needles will be the band playing at the event and they will be performing The Beatles music. For more information visit Café Scientifique - Aiken.
- Capri Lounge - Capri is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party on December 31st. They will have drink specials, hors d’oeuvres, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Festivities start at 7 p.m. There is no cover charge for this event. For more information visit New Year’s Eve Party @ Capri.
- Le Chat Noir - Bid farewell to 2021 and ring in the new year with your old pals at Le Chat. Cups of kindness and good-will draughts will be concocted by the local rockstar of mixologists, Zach McCabe of All Equal Parts. DJ Codec maestros the vibe. The event starts at 9 p.m. and there will be a champagne toast at midnight included in the cost of cover. Balloon drop with prizes. Champagne fountain and a few surprises along the way. Limited capacity, so reserve your spot in advance. For more information, visit New Year’s Fête.
- Soul Bar - Soul Bar in Augusta is hosting a New Year’s Eve Celebration with DJ Bizzo Beats. The event begins at 8 p.m. There is a $10 cover and free champagne at midnight. For more information visit New Year’s Eve Celebration with DJ Bizzo Beats.
- North Augusta Municipal Building - The Royal Aikenites request the honor of your presence at their 2021 New Year’s Eve Holiday Ball. Dress up in your best formal/holiday or black tie attire and go to the beautiful Palmetto Terrace in the North Augusta Municipal Building. Be sure to bring your dancing shoes, as entertainment will be provided by ATL Dream Vision and DJ Nephu. Purchase your tickets from an Aikenite member or at Eventbrite ($75). Tickets will be available beginning Thanksgiving weekend. Hors d’oeuvres, drinks and champagne for a New Year’s toast are also included. For more information visit Royal Aikenites New Year’s Eve Holiday Ball.
- Ballroom Dance Center - Ring in the New Year at The Ballroom Dance Center. Fancy James Bond? Spies and paramours come out of the cold on Bond Night. Formal or Spywear attire. There will be live music by All That Jazz. Enjoy heavy appetizers, a cash bar, and a champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight. The event begins at 8 p.m. For more information visit New Year’s Eve Diamonds Are Forever Bond Ball.
- Edge Nightclub - Join Edge Nightclub at their “All That Glitters” New Year’s Eve Ball. They will be making the whole club sparkle for the biggest party of the year! They will have complimentary champagne toasts, a ball drop at midnight, and a glitter-filled show featuring Carla Cox, Alexiya St. Martin, & more. $1 shots and other drink specials throughout the night. Doors open at 9 p.m. There will be a $10 cover charge for this event. For more information visit “All That Glitters” New Year’s Eve Ball.
- Joe’s Underground - Come welcome in the new year in style with the talented “Dj Just Gene”. This year’s theme, is The Vagabond Masquerade New Years’ Eve Party. Like the vagabond who wanders, we each like to be all that we can in life. $10 at the door. Jello shots are one for $3 or two for $5 proceeds go to Augusta Partnership for Children, a local children’s charity. For more information visit Vagabond Masquerade New Years Eve Party.
- Chevy’s Nite Club - Kings Ransome and Chevy’s Nite Club are bringing in the New year with a Masquerade Ball. There will be a balloon drop and free champagne at midnight. The event begins at 9 p.m. For more information visit New Years Eve with Kings Ransome Masquerade Ball.
- Southbound Smokehouse-Riverside - Come see Bodega Cat 80s NYE party after the Orange Bowl! Bodega Cat...to the future! Southbound is ringing in 2022 with a little 80′s throwback. The Bodega boys are digging up some throwback jams and breaking out some new original material. For more information visit Bodega Cat NYE 80′s Party.
- Garden City Social - Garden City Social presents A Red Carpet New Years. The event begins at 8 p.m. and will feature Ryan Able & Friends, DJ Quay, a champagne toast, a 3-D photo booth, and plenty more. Cover will be $25 at the door. For more information visit A Red Carpet New Years.
- Sole - Join Sole for their our annual NYE Bash! They will have a live ball drop, DJ Sieden performing, a 3-D photo booth, and a champagne toast at midnight. Cover will be $10 at the door. The event begins at 9 p.m. For more information visit Annual New Year’s Eve Party.
- Savannah River Brewing Company - Join the SRBC for their Disco Prom New Years event! Come on out and get funky with in 70s & 80s style to ring in the new year with tasty libations! Get dolled up in your disco outfit or come dressed to the 9s. This year there will be no cost for admission. There will be specialty beer on tap, a free 6oz beer shot to ring in the new year, and That Greek Chef will be here serving up some awesome grub. For more information visit New Years Eve Disco Prom @ SRBC.
- Top Dawg Tavern - Come cheer on Georgia vs. Michigan in the Orange Bowl at TDT! Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. but they will be celebrating the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 all day. For more information visit Ring in the New Year & Cheer on Georgia at TDT.
- Stay, Social Tap & Table - Come celebrate the New Year at Stay. Charcuterie & Drink packages available. Tap specials from 10 p.m. to midnight. DJ Stilz coming in from Atlanta to help vibe the night away. For more information visit NYE @ Stay.
- Bolero - Ring in 2022 on the lanes. Celebrate the New Year on your own lane with special packages for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day that the whole family will enjoy! Select a Family (daytime) or Ball Drop (evening) package and experience the party of the year. To get started visit Bolero.
