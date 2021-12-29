Kemp sending troops amid COVID surge, but not eyeing shutdown

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) - Georgia leaders are working to address the strain on testing sites and hospitals, amid the latest COVID-19 surge, but Gov. Brian Kemp’s office says he doesn’t plan “any measures that shutter businesses or divide the vaccinated from the unvaccinated or the masked from the unmasked.”

In response to the jump in cases, Kemp says he is deploying more than 2,500 National Guard troops to help testing sites and hospitals statewide. It’s unclear when and where troops will be assigned but the Georgia Department of Community Health will be assessing needs and handing out assignments.

Kemp is planning to meet with health leaders to decide how to best address the state’s needs in handling growing case numbers, according to an email.

The Georgia Department of Public Health is actively working to increase testing capabilities after testing has increased by 31 percent in the past week.

On Monday, President Joe Biden met with governors, vowing federal support while insisting solving the pandemic must happen at the state level.

“My message to the governors is simple: If you need something, say something,” said Biden. “We’re prepared and we know what it takes to save lives, protect people and keep schools and businesses open. We just have to stay focused and continue to work together.”

By the numbers

As of this week, at least 60% (6,243,133) of all Georgians have had at least one dose of vaccine and 53% (5,493,230) are considered fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,657,846 additional/booster doses (to 15% of the Georgia population and 29% of those fully vaccinated) have been administered.

For Georgia residents 60 years of age and older, 1,717,700 have had at least one dose of vaccine (86%), 1,621,848 are fully vaccinated (81%), and among those fully vaccinated, 836,431 have had a booster/additional dose (52%).

132,784 vaccine doses have been given to children aged 5-11 (14% of population 5-11) and 79,725 (8% of total population 5-11) are fully vaccinated. Also, 298,874 adolescents between 12-16 years old have had at least one dose (about 41% of this population) and 265,443 are fully vaccinated (about 36% of this population).

