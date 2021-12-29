Advertisement

How to recycle your old Christmas tree to benefit fish habitats

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s about that time to start taking down the Christmas tree. If your real tree is still up at home the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take it off your hands. Your old trees can create a great spot to go fishing.

Christmas is over and it’s about time to get that tree out of your home. But now you can give it a new home.

“It attracts smaller fish species, that attract larger fish species for the benefit of the angler,” said Evan Brashier, Conservation Biologist, USACE.

Brashier says smaller fish like the trees and will go in them for cover.

MORE: | Owl hiding in tree after being hit by car rescued by Horry County paramedics

“These smaller baitfish species will get up inside these trees, up in here towards the main trunk of the tree here,” he said.

And when a bunch of small fish get together the big fish don’t want to miss out.

“It’s the keys of life...cover, food and space,” said Brashier.

Brashier says you can go to one of the drop off sites now and pick up a tree. But before you dump it in call them first to get a free permit. Once it’s in you’ll have a fishing spot soon.

“It’s within a week or so, that you’ll start seeing benefits,” he said.

As you get ready to get rid of that tree Brashier hopes you’ll consider this and maybe give anglers a new spot to be.

MORE: | Local spots prepare for New Year’s Eve celebrations

You can drop your tree off at any of the five locations:

  • Amity Day Use Area
  • Chamberlain Ferry Ramp
  • Keg Creek Boat Ramp
  • Dorn Boat Ramp
  • Parksville Day Use Area

The Army Corps says they are seeing people drop trees off at Riverside Middle School but want to remind you it is not a drop-off location this year.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound I-20 traffic is diverted onto Riverwatch Parkway on Tuesday afternoon in Augusta.
Eastbound I-20 closed this afternoon after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
24-year-old dies after crashing car on exit ramp to Gordon Highway
Sample Georgia driver's license
System upgrade to hinder Ga. driver’s license, tag renewals
Crews from a local wrecker service had pulled the mangled remains of a big-rig from the Augusta...
Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal
A powerline snapped in half after being struck by a car in an early morning crash on Monday.
Car snaps power line in Aiken County as crashes plague CSRA

Latest News

As part of its budget request to lawmakers for the 2022-23 fiscal year, the South Carolina...
S.C. Department of Education looks to raise teacher, bus driver salaries amid shortage
Customers step in to help after break-in at local coffee shop
Customers step in to help after break-in at local coffee shop
A sign reminds customers that masks are required in their store in New York, Monday, Dec. 13,...
Breaking down new CDC guidelines for isolation, quarantine time
Christmas tree
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recycling real Christmas trees for fish habitats