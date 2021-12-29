How to recycle your old Christmas tree to benefit fish habitats

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s about that time to start taking down the Christmas tree. If your real tree is still up at home the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take it off your hands. Your old trees can create a great spot to go fishing.

Christmas is over and it’s about time to get that tree out of your home. But now you can give it a new home.

“It attracts smaller fish species, that attract larger fish species for the benefit of the angler,” said Evan Brashier, Conservation Biologist, USACE.

Brashier says smaller fish like the trees and will go in them for cover.

“These smaller baitfish species will get up inside these trees, up in here towards the main trunk of the tree here,” he said.

And when a bunch of small fish get together the big fish don’t want to miss out.

“It’s the keys of life...cover, food and space,” said Brashier.

Brashier says you can go to one of the drop off sites now and pick up a tree. But before you dump it in call them first to get a free permit. Once it’s in you’ll have a fishing spot soon.

“It’s within a week or so, that you’ll start seeing benefits,” he said.

As you get ready to get rid of that tree Brashier hopes you’ll consider this and maybe give anglers a new spot to be.

You can drop your tree off at any of the five locations:

Amity Day Use Area

Chamberlain Ferry Ramp

Keg Creek Boat Ramp

Dorn Boat Ramp

Parksville Day Use Area

The Army Corps says they are seeing people drop trees off at Riverside Middle School but want to remind you it is not a drop-off location this year.

