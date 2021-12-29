Advertisement

How businesses near Augusta Canal are being impacted by 18-wheeler crash

By Clare Allen
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:33 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday crews pulled a semi out of the canal after it drove off the I-20 bridge Monday night. They’ve been working all day and night on repairing the bridge.

GDOT says they’re hoping to have traffic flowing again and the bridge repaired by 3 a.m. but this crash is not just affecting your commute, it’s affecting businesses that rely on the canal.

“The canal is basically shut down right now,” said Allen Saxon, Assistant Director Facility Operations, Augusta Utilities.

Augusta Utilities is turning to pull water from the Savannah River to avoid any contamination in the water supply from the tractor-trailer spill.

MORE: | Cleanup underway after big-rig flips into Augusta Canal

“Kaolin is a fairly inert material so it’s not like something that’s going to create a huge issue to begin with, but it’s something we want to just be careful about,” said Saxon.

Along with the water supply, businesses near the Augusta Canal are taking a hit.

“It’s gonna hurt not just our business but Augusta water supply you know the wildlife and the fish,” said Steve Wright, owner of Savannah River Kayaks.

Savannah River Kayaks has been in business for 10 years and unfortunately, this isn’t the first time they’ve had to shut down for something similar.

“This is at least the third time a truck’s gone off that bridge into the water. This is at least the third time they’ve had to close the canal down to get a truck out of that water,” said Wright.

He says business is slower around the wintertime anyway but people tend to rent bikes over the holiday break to explore the trail along the canal and I-20.

MORE: | Wreckage of big-rig pulled out of Augusta Canal

“It’ll impact us some,” he said. “We have about 30 rental bikes so we’re not going to rent that many bikes for the next couple of days until they get it straightened out.”

“Once we’re sure that everything is good, we can restart the canal,” said Saxon.

For an alternate route you can take Riverwatch Parkway and keep in mind there will be heavy traffic delays.

