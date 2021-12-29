Golden Harvest awarded $3.7 million grant to bring needed change

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s out with the old and in with the new. That’s the plan for the Golden Harvest Food Bank. The non-profit was just awarded $3.7 million through a community affairs grant. The money will help feed people across more than 20 different counties.

“The current facility there, we’re going to tear that down,” said Amy Breitmann, Golden Harvest President and CEO.

It’s time for change at the Golden Harvest Food Bank. They tell us the Faith Food Factory is dated – over 50 years old – and quite simply, not big enough.

“This will specifically house produce and perishable items because we know that we have an eight million meal gap in our 25 county service area that we are working to eliminate,” she said.

So while the old building was riddled with electrical issues, this new one will house a slew of refrigerators stocked with fruits and veggies. And unfortunately, we’re told the need for Golden Harvest hasn’t let up even as we near two years since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re having wave after wave of new people that are needing our services for the first time. We can all relate to the fact that gas prices have increased, that housing costs are way up, that grocery costs are up, there are supply chain issues. And all of that is impacting those who are just one step away from food inaccuracy,” said Breitmann.

Last year Golden Harvest says they gave away 12.5 million meals. They tell us that’s only scratching the surface of what people need.

“We identified an eight million meal gap in our service area which is the 11,000 square miles that we service,” she said.

It’s eight million meals they need to make up for and they hope this money will help them get food to those who need it.

“It’s really an unprecedented grant, and one that I think is going to deeply impact those that we serve,” said Breitmann.

Golden Harvest tells us they will need to raise money for 25 percent of the project themselves. If you’d like to help you can donate at their website at https://goldenharvest.org/.

