Ga. governor to visit Augusta to see progress on nonprofit Hub

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be in Augusta on Thursday to visit the site for the new Hub for Community Innovation.

It’s part of a $10 million investment into the Laney Walker and Harrisburg neighborhoods, and construction workers have been making headway on it.

The Hub is expected to have two parts, Hub East and Hub West. The east side will be the Boys & Girls Club headquarters and the west will house four local nonprofits.

The governor plans to take a tour and talk more about the next phase of the project at Wall Street and Chaffee Avenue.

The Hub is expected to open in spring of 2022, but that timeline is fluid.

